KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 125,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,550 UP 350
OCI 114,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 65,700 DN 1,200
KorZinc 522,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 79,000 DN 2,200
IS DONGSEO 52,100 DN 1,000
S-Oil 94,600 DN 2,300
LG Innotek 220,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,500 DN 1,500
HMM 39,650 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 94,700 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 201,500 DN 10,000
Hanchem 270,500 UP 2,500
DWS 43,750 DN 450
Mobis 274,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 DN 700
KEPCO 25,250 DN 200
SamsungSecu 45,000 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 16,300 DN 300
S-1 81,700 DN 1,200
ZINUS 105,500 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 302,000 DN 3,500
SNT MOTIV 59,200 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 55,400 DN 500
PanOcean 7,450 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,250 DN 200
KT 33,650 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 19,850 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 187,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,800 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 6,550 DN 170
Hanon Systems 16,150 0
SK 273,500 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,800 DN 1,200
