KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 38,850 DN 950
Asiana Airlines 18,650 UP 150
COWAY 76,600 DN 8,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,350 DN 100
DONGSUH 31,950 UP 250
SamsungEng 23,450 0
SAMSUNG C&T 142,500 DN 2,000
KT&G 81,700 DN 500
DHICO 21,450 DN 950
Doosanfc 50,100 UP 150
LG Display 21,950 DN 300
Kangwonland 27,100 DN 100
NAVER 447,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 148,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 822,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 119,500 DN 500
DSME 30,850 DN 1,050
DSINFRA 16,500 DN 200
DWEC 7,110 DN 130
DongwonF&B 213,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 41,150 DN 1,300
LGH&H 1,452,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 846,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 49,850 DN 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,750 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 161,000 UP 4,000
Celltrion 266,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 25,100 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 DN 11,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,200 DN 700
KIH 97,200 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 34,300 DN 450
GS 42,700 DN 450
CJ CGV 30,400 DN 250
LIG Nex1 43,150 DN 900
Fila Holdings 55,400 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,300 UP 1,050
