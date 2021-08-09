KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,465 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 226,500 DN 2,000
SK Innovation 240,500 0
POONGSAN 37,700 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 53,000 UP 800
Hansae 21,000 DN 600
LX HAUSYS 92,600 DN 2,700
Youngone Corp 39,150 DN 600
CSWIND 79,000 DN 1,600
GKL 16,350 DN 50
KOLON IND 78,900 UP 500
HanmiPharm 318,500 DN 12,500
BNK Financial Group 7,830 UP 50
emart 171,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY482 50 DN1550
KOLMAR KOREA 53,100 DN 1,500
HANJINKAL 66,200 DN 800
DoubleUGames 62,700 DN 1,500
CUCKOO 131,500 DN 500
COSMAX 121,500 DN 4,000
MANDO 63,300 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 909,000 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 62,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 43,500 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,000 DN 200
Netmarble 135,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67800 DN1200
ORION 118,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 DN 200
BGF Retail 171,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 257,000 DN 11,000
HDC-OP 30,200 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 846,000 DN 16,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 582,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 232,500 DN 12,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 50
HYBE 308,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 209,500 DN 3,000
DL E&C 142,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,600 DN 100
