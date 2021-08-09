CJ Cheiljedang Q2 net income up 65.5 pct. to 261.5 bln won
August 09, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 261.5 billion won (US$228.5 million), up 65.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 469.6 billion won, up 22 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 6.3 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
