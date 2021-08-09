Moon says tough social distancing not sustainable, urges all-out response system
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on the government Monday to make all-out efforts to cope with the spread of COVID-19 and stabilize the livelihoods of the people.
He described a set of tough social distancing restrictions currently in place as a stop-gap measure, which is not sustainable.
"The strong virus prevention measures like (those) now are just an emergency means that can be used temporarily in a short period and that can't be sustainable," Moon said.
He stressed the need for the government to make all-out efforts to curb the spread of the virus and accelerate the ongoing vaccination program.
The government aims to give 36 million people at least one dose of vaccines before this year's Chuseok holiday period starts on Sept. 18, earlier than the previous target of the end of the month, according to the president.
If successful, he added, South Korea will be able to explore a new virus control and prevention strategy to protect both the economy and the people's livelihoods.
The country has reported four-digit increases in daily new coronavirus cases for more than a month.
Last Friday, the government decided to extend the fourth and highest level of social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and the Level 3 guidelines in the other parts of the nation for two more weeks.
Local health authorities are on high alert especially ahead of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day holidays and the opening of the fall semester.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(LEAD) N. Korea could give entire population single COVID-19 shot in less than 10 days: 38 North
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
New infections under 1,500 on fewer tests; cases piling up outside of Seoul