S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 9, 2021
All News 16:30 August 09, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.978 0.972 +0.6
2-year TB 1.265 1.268 -0.3
3-year TB 1.436 1.433 +0.3
10-year TB 1.914 1.900 +1.4
2-year MSB 1.273 1.276 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.859 1.855 +0.4
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
