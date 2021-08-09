Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q2 net profit down 1.5 pct. to 25.1 bln won

All News 17:04 August 09, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 25.1 billion won (US$21.9 million), down 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 17.5 percent on-year to 25.9 billion won. Revenue increased 9.4 percent to 859.6 billion won.
