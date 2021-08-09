Renault Samsung, Lynk & Co to develop eco-friendly car
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday it will partner with Lynk & Co. to develop an environment friendly vehicle in the Korean market.
Renault Group has announced it will form a joint venture with Geely, the Chinese owner of Volvo Cars, to develop a Renault-brand hybrid passenger car for sale in China and a Lynk & Co-brand eco-friendly model for Korea, a company spokesman said over the phone.
Lynk & Co. is the automotive brand formed as a joint venture between Geely and Volvo in 2016.
Renault Samsung badly needs a new model, which will follow the XM3 compact SUV, to boost its sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
In April, the French carmaker said it will quit its main passenger car business in China after a poor performance in its loss-making venture with Dongfeng Motor Group.
But the joint company with Geely means Renault is returning to the Chinese automobile market.
From January-July, Renault Samsung's sales fell 13 percent to 66,959 vehicles from 76,588 units during the same period of last year.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
New infections under 1,500 on fewer tests; cases piling up outside of Seoul
-
Tropical storm Lupit approaching East Sea near Korea, heavy rain forecast