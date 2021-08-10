Blinken reaffirms importance of trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reiterated the importance of trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan in achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said.
Blinken made the remark during a meeting with Japanese National Security Adviser Takeo Akiba.
"The secretary and the national security advisor also noted the importance of trilateral U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century, including the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken and Akiba also discussed a wide range of other issues, including ways to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the spokesman.
"The secretary and the national security advisor reiterated their shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and activities that undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order," the statement said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) BTS reigns Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, with 'Butter' leading for 9
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
(Olympics) Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung retires from int'l play
-
China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official
-
(Olympics) After journey ends in defeat, volleyball players believe foundation laid for future
-
New infections under 1,500 on fewer tests; cases piling up outside of Seoul
-
(2nd LD) Moderna's vaccine supply to run short in Aug.: health authorities