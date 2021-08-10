Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong granted parole, stirs up debate about 'special favors' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- IPCC report warns climate change becoming more extreme, feared to threaten human lives (Kookmin Daily)
-- Over half of midsized companies on brink of going under amid pandemic (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moderna's vaccine delivery to run short in Aug. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung heir Lee granted parole (Segye Times)
-- Moderna's vaccine delivery to run short in Aug., 4th time supply being delayed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moderna vaccine delivery again disrupted (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee granted parole, raises question over fairness (Hankyoreh)
-- Samsung scion Lee granted parole 207 days after he was sent back to jail (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to be released on parole (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Two days after IPO, KakaoBank becomes 10th-biggest company by market cap (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung's Lee to be paroled on Friday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung's Lee to walk free from jail on Friday (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung chief to be released on parole (Korea Times)
