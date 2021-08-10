(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 10)

There is also speculation that the Moon government has sought understanding from Pyongyang on the need to conduct the summertime joint drill to prepare for the transfer of the wartime operational control of South Korean troops to Seoul from Washington. Such a move would only put Seoul in a more complicated position, as the U.S. is likely to defer its judgment on Seoul's preparedness for the conditions-based transition in the absence of full-fledged exercises involving the deployment of troops and equipment in the field.