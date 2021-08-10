Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 0

Suwon 31/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 31/24 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/21 Sunny 70

Gangneung 30/22 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/24 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 31/24 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 30/24 Heavy Rain 60

