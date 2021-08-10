Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q2

All News 09:52 August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 67 billion won (US$58.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 65.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 57.8 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 1060.7 percent to 24 billion won.
