Busan raises COVID-19 restrictions to highest level

August 10, 2021

BUSAN, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Busan, the nation's second largest city, raised social distancing rules to the highest level Tuesday, banning private gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and closing all beaches during the peak summer season.

The port city, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been struggling with spikes in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, reporting a record 171 cases Saturday, amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

The city with a population of 3.37 million reported 105 new cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 9,311.

Busan will implement Level 4 social distancing, the highest in the country's four-tier system, until Aug. 22.

Workers put up a banner to announce the closure of Haeundae Beach in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 9, 2021, amid spikes in COVID-19 cases. (Yonhap)

Under Level 4, private gatherings are limited to four people before 6 p.m. and two after 6 p.m.

Public facilities and entertainment establishments will be closed after 10 p.m. The city's seven beaches, including Haeundae and Gwangalli, will be closed, and rallies and events are banned.

Attendance will be limited at religious and cultural facilities, and sports events will take place without fans.

The toughest restrictions have been in place for the greater capital area, including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, since July 12. Except the greater Seoul area, Busan became the second metropolitan city to adopt Level 4 rules after Daejeon.
