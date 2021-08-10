Busan raises COVID-19 restrictions to highest level
BUSAN, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Busan, the nation's second largest city, raised social distancing rules to the highest level Tuesday, banning private gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and closing all beaches during the peak summer season.
The port city, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been struggling with spikes in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, reporting a record 171 cases Saturday, amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
The city with a population of 3.37 million reported 105 new cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 9,311.
Busan will implement Level 4 social distancing, the highest in the country's four-tier system, until Aug. 22.
Under Level 4, private gatherings are limited to four people before 6 p.m. and two after 6 p.m.
Public facilities and entertainment establishments will be closed after 10 p.m. The city's seven beaches, including Haeundae and Gwangalli, will be closed, and rallies and events are banned.
Attendance will be limited at religious and cultural facilities, and sports events will take place without fans.
The toughest restrictions have been in place for the greater capital area, including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, since July 12. Except the greater Seoul area, Busan became the second metropolitan city to adopt Level 4 rules after Daejeon.
(END)
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official
-
(2nd LD) Moderna's vaccine supply to run short in Aug.: health authorities
-
Activists charged with espionage allegedly used local newspaper for N. Korean propaganda
-
(LEAD) S. Korea-U.S. military exercise 'an issue to be decided by the allies': foreign ministry