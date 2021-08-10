The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 August 10, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.60 0.60
2-M 0.68 0.68
3-M 0.76 0.76
6-M 0.94 0.93
12-M 1.19 1.19
(END)
