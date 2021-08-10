Cafe24 to raise 137.2 bln won via stock offering
All News 11:30 August 10, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 10 (Yonhap) -- Cafe24 Corp. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 137.2 billion won(US$119.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.32 million common shares at a price of 41,300 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
