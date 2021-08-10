Ex-nuclear envoy joins advisory team for ex-Prosecutor General Yoon's presidential campaign
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's former chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon has joined a policy advisory team for Yoon Seok-youl, former prosecutor general and the leading opposition presidential contender, the campaign announced Tuesday.
The recently retired career diplomat was included in a list of 42 expert advisers offering policy insight and guidance to Yoon.
Lee served as special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs under the current President Moon Jae-in administration from September 2017 to December 2020.
Also included in the list were economic professor Kim So-young and welfare professor Ahn Sang-hoon of Seoul National University; Yun Duk-min, chair professor at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies; and ex-Vice Education Minister Na Seung-il.
According to Yun, Kim Hong-kyun, who served as chief nuclear envoy during the previous administration under President Park Geun-hye, and Lee Sang-deok, former South Korean ambassador to Singapore, also signed up as advisers.
Yun told reporters that the two former nuclear envoys are envisioning the "completion of the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization" and the normalization of what he called Seoul's "collapsed diplomacy."
According to the campaign, the advisers will work closely to present policies that back up the candidate's visions and provide guidance throughout the race.
