(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea and the United States for going ahead with joint military exercises, denouncing the drills as the "most vivid expression" of Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
Kim Yo-jong expressed "deep regret" to South Korea for what she called "perfidious behavior" as the South kicked off a preliminary training with the U.S. in the run-up to next week's main exercise, after her earlier warning that the maneuvers will cloud inter-Korean relations.
Inter-Korean communication channels in normal operation despite N.K. threats
SEOUL -- Inter-Korean communication lines were in normal operation Tuesday despite an angry statement that North Korea issued against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, officials said.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued the statement expressing "deep regret" to South Korea for going ahead with the exercise with the U.S. after she warned earlier that the maneuvers will cloud inter-Korean relations.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. begin preliminary training ahead of main summertime exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States on Tuesday began a preliminary training in the runup to next week's annual summertime military exercise, prompting the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to issue a statement blasting Seoul and Washington.
The four-day crisis management staff training is aimed at checking the military's response to unexpected situations before a war breaks out. It will be followed by the main computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training scheduled for Aug. 16-26, according to the sources.
S. Korea to urge Moderna to swiftly supply vaccine amid delayed shipments
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday the government plans to call on Moderna Inc. to swiftly supply its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. drugmaker is expected to delay the planned shipment for this month.
Moderna has notified the government that it plans to supply less than half of the 8.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine planned for August, spawning concerns that the country's vaccine rollout may hit a snag amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Busan raises COVID-19 restrictions to highest level
BUSAN -- Busan, the nation's second largest city, raised social distancing rules to the highest level Tuesday, banning private gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and closing all beaches during the peak summer season.
The port city, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been struggling with spikes in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, reporting a record 171 cases Saturday, amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung leaves door open for return to int'l play
SEOUL -- Will she stay or will she go?
It was on Sunday that the South Korean volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung announced her retirement from international play, following the team's loss to Serbia in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
But a little over 24 hours later, Kim didn't seem so sure anymore.
All members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit fully recovered
SEOUL -- The last two members of the virus-hit Cheonghae unit were to be released from a hospital Tuesday, marking the full recovery of all infected service members who had to cut short their anti-piracy missions in waters off Africa and return home following an unprecedented mass infection.
All members of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit were airlifted home in July after 247 troops tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent tests found 25 more cases, raising the total caseload to 272, or 90 percent of the total members.
