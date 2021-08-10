Hanon Systems swings to black in Q2
All News 13:26 August 10, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 99.7 billion won (US$86.7 million), swinging from a loss of 60.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 100.4 billion, compared with a loss of 57.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 54.9 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official
-
(2nd LD) Moderna's vaccine supply to run short in Aug.: health authorities
-
Activists charged with espionage allegedly used local newspaper for N. Korean propaganda
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir to be released on parole on Friday