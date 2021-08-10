S. Korea reports more than 1,500 breakthrough infections, 2 deaths
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported more than 1,500 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.
Out of more than 6.5 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, there were 1,540 breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Of them, 15 people developed severe symptoms, the authorities said.
Two cases resulted in death, the KDCA said.
Of the total, 746 were administered with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, followed by 420 with Pfizer's and 340 with AstraZeneca's, according to the KDCA.
Another 34 cases were administered with both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, it said.
The KDCA said similar cases may increase as the country's vaccine rollout revs up, though the proportion of breakthrough cases is extremely low.
The rate of breakthrough cases occurring is 0.02 percent, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of becoming a breakthrough case.
The authorities said even after full vaccination, a person can be infected with COVID-19. They also said those who are classified as breakthrough infection cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
