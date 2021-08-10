Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 DN 3,000
Shinsegae 268,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,099,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,500 DN 1,600
SSANGYONGCNE 8,040 DN 10
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,580 DN 50
AmoreG 58,100 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 219,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 94,400 DN 400
KAL 30,000 DN 200
BoryungPharm 17,850 DN 400
L&L 12,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,700 UP 100
SamyangFood 89,600 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,050 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 462,500 DN 27,000
Daewoong 37,250 DN 100
BukwangPharm 21,000 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,500 0
DOOSAN 96,300 UP 1,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 112,000 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 38,900 DN 200
HITEJINRO 33,750 DN 500
Yuhan 60,400 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 DN 500
KIA CORP. 84,200 DN 2,000
DL 74,400 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 0
LX INT 29,050 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 52,700 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,950 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 19,650 DN 150
DB HiTek 66,000 DN 200
CJ 105,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 681,000 UP 4,000
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,250 UP 450
Kogas 36,600 DN 50
Hanwha 31,300 UP 150
JWPHARMA 28,900 DN 50
