KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 112,500 DN 3,500
Daesang 27,150 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,790 DN 60
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,610 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 DN 150
SGBC 86,900 UP 900
Hyosung 118,500 0
LOTTE 37,400 DN 450
GCH Corp 32,250 DN 200
LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 318,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,950 DN 20
POSCO 337,500 0
DB INSURANCE 57,100 DN 700
NEXENTIRE 8,950 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 132,000 UP 500
KCC 323,000 DN 500
SKBP 122,000 DN 2,500
SKBS 301,500 UP 69,000
SKCHEM 295,000 UP 38,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,720 UP 130
SamsungElec 80,200 DN 1,300
NHIS 12,850 0
DongwonInd 242,500 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 52,500 UP 2,400
LS 70,900 UP 800
GC Corp 317,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 42,050 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 800,000 UP 22,000
KPIC 246,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,010 DN 50
SKC 163,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 34,400 DN 50
Ottogi 535,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 35,000 UP 500
F&F Holdings 36,400 DN 450
MERITZ SECU 5,180 UP 60
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,800 UP 250
Hanmi Science 76,400 UP 1,900
