KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 112,500 DN 1,500
SamsungElecMech 186,000 DN 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 65,800 UP 100
KorZinc 521,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 79,100 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 51,300 DN 800
S-Oil 93,700 DN 900
KSOE 124,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 217,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 92,200 DN 800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 259,500 DN 4,000
HMM 38,800 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 93,900 DN 800
Hanssem 113,500 DN 3,000
Mobis 271,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 UP 400
S-1 81,500 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 198,000 DN 3,500
ZINUS 105,000 DN 500
Hanchem 293,500 UP 23,000
DWS 43,300 DN 450
KEPCO 25,250 0
SamsungSecu 46,000 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 16,350 UP 50
SKTelecom 302,500 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 58,300 DN 900
HyundaiElev 53,500 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,750 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 6,350 DN 200
Hanon Systems 15,850 DN 300
SK 274,000 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 64,200 DN 600
Handsome 38,450 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 18,500 DN 150
COWAY 75,300 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 DN 1,000
IBK 10,250 DN 100
DONGSUH 31,200 DN 750
SamsungEng 24,650 UP 1,200
(MORE)
