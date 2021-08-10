KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 139,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 7,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,050 DN 200
KT 33,400 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,650 DN 200
LG Uplus 14,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,500 DN 400
KT&G 81,400 DN 300
DHICO 21,500 UP 50
Doosanfc 50,400 UP 300
LG Display 22,150 UP 200
Kangwonland 26,800 DN 300
NAVER 446,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 146,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 815,000 DN 7,000
KIWOOM 118,500 DN 1,000
DSME 30,500 DN 350
DSINFRA 16,750 UP 250
DWEC 7,010 DN 100
DongwonF&B 212,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 41,500 UP 350
LGH&H 1,433,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 852,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 50,800 UP 950
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 DN 1,150
LGELECTRONICS 157,500 DN 3,500
Celltrion 270,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 24,600 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,900 DN 300
KIH 96,200 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 33,850 DN 450
GS 42,400 DN 300
CJ CGV 30,800 UP 400
LIG Nex1 43,200 UP 50
Fila Holdings 55,800 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,500 DN 2,500
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official
(2nd LD) Moderna's vaccine supply to run short in Aug.: health authorities
Activists charged with espionage allegedly used local newspaper for N. Korean propaganda
(2nd LD) Samsung heir to be released on parole on Friday