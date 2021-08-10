KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,250 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,470 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 14,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 242,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 37,250 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 52,300 DN 700
Hansae 21,050 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 91,400 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 39,500 UP 350
CSWIND 79,400 UP 400
GKL 16,200 DN 150
KOLON IND 78,900 0
HanmiPharm 318,000 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,840 UP 10
emart 177,000 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 51,300 DN 1,800
HANJINKAL 66,900 UP 700
DoubleUGames 62,600 DN 100
CUCKOO 132,000 UP 500
COSMAX 122,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 63,800 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 947,000 UP 38,000
INNOCEAN 61,500 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 43,650 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 DN 100
Netmarble 134,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67100 DN700
ORION 117,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 UP 50
BGF Retail 174,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 29,700 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 832,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 580,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 0
HYBE 313,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 210,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 140,000 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,550 DN 50
(END)
