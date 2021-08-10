HANAFINANCIALGR 44,250 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 3,470 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 14,300 UP 100

SK Innovation 242,500 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 37,250 DN 450

KBFinancialGroup 52,300 DN 700

Hansae 21,050 UP 50

LX HAUSYS 91,400 DN 1,200

Youngone Corp 39,500 UP 350

CSWIND 79,400 UP 400

GKL 16,200 DN 150

KOLON IND 78,900 0

HanmiPharm 318,000 DN 500

BNK Financial Group 7,840 UP 10

emart 177,000 UP 6,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 00 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 51,300 DN 1,800

HANJINKAL 66,900 UP 700

DoubleUGames 62,600 DN 100

CUCKOO 132,000 UP 500

COSMAX 122,500 UP 1,000

MANDO 63,800 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 947,000 UP 38,000

INNOCEAN 61,500 DN 500

Doosan Bobcat 43,650 UP 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 DN 100

Netmarble 134,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67100 DN700

ORION 117,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,000 UP 50

BGF Retail 174,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 29,700 DN 500

HYOSUNG TNC 832,000 DN 14,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 580,000 DN 2,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 0

HYBE 313,500 UP 5,500

SK ie technology 210,500 UP 1,000

DL E&C 140,000 DN 2,500

LX HOLDINGS 10,550 DN 50

(END)