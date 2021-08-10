Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land turns to profits in Q2

All News 15:46 August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 20.9 billion won (US$18.2 million), shifting from a loss of 45.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 2.7 billion, compared with a loss of 103.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 487.9 percent to 203.6 billion won.
