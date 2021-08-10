Kangwon Land turns to profits in Q2
All News 15:46 August 10, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 20.9 billion won (US$18.2 million), shifting from a loss of 45.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 2.7 billion, compared with a loss of 103.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 487.9 percent to 203.6 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official
-
(2nd LD) Moderna's vaccine supply to run short in Aug.: health authorities
-
Activists charged with espionage allegedly used local newspaper for N. Korean propaganda
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir to be released on parole on Friday