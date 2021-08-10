COVID-19 cases rising steeply outside greater Seoul area

Struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, local governments are moving to toughen social distancing rules and making all-out efforts to reduce people's movements. The government of Busan on Tuesday raised its social distancing rules to the toughest Level 4, which bans private gatherings of three or more after 6 p.m., and ordered all public beaches to shut down. The Level 4 regulations are currently in effect in Daejeon, Changwon and many other cities, as well as in the greater Seoul area.

