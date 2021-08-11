6 companies to recall nearly 29,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 29,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies, including Hyundai Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Jaguar Land Rover, are recalling a combined 28,946 units in 35 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty brake vacuum pump in BMW's 630i xDrive Gran Tourismo model, a possible failure of the software of engine control unit in Mercedes-Benz's C 200 sedan, a possible failure of an emergency braking system in Toyota Motor's Prius 2WD sedan, and a fragile propeller shaft in Hyundai Motor's Grand Starex van, it said.
The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services from Thursday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
New virus cases over 1,500, further surge in store
-
S. Korea to urge Moderna to swiftly supply vaccine amid delayed shipments