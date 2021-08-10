S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 10, 2021
All News 16:32 August 10, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.978 0.978 0.0
2-year TB 1.254 1.265 -1.1
3-year TB 1.432 1.436 -0.4
10-year TB 1.916 1.914 +0.2
2-year MSB 1.258 1.273 -1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.855 1.859 -0.4
91-day CD 0.710 0.700 +1.0
(END)
