BTS 'Butter' CD certified platinum in Japan

All News 16:57 August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS' CD single "Butter" has received platinum-seller certification in Japan, an industry association said Tuesday.

According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the album sold more than 250,000 copies in the country following its release on July 9.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The association makes monthly certifications based on cumulative sales of single CDs and albums, ranging from gold-seller (over 100,000 copies) to million-seller (over 1 million copies).

The certification for "Butter" is for the month of July and comes weeks after the septet's Japanese-language compilation album, "BTS, The Best" received the million-seller certification.

BTS is the only artist to have earned the million-seller status in Japan this year.

"Butter" contains four tracks -- "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and their respective instrumental versions.

Also in July, K-pop boy band Enhypen, which shares agency-label Hybe with BTS, received the platinum-seller certification for its Japanese-language single "Border: Hakanai."

The single CD had sold 350,000 copies as of last month.

This photo, provided by Belift Lab, shows K-pop boy band Enhypen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

