Nonprofit group to hold forum on int'l cultural communications
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The nonprofit Corea Image Communications Institute (CICI) said Tuesday its annual conference will take place from Aug. 31-Sept. 1 under the theme of cultural communications to share core values of international society.
The Seoul-based group devoted to promoting the Korean image and culture abroad unveiled its plan for the 12th Culture Communication Forum (CCF) to be held both online and in person with the participation of about 20 dignitaries from home and abroad.
French Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications Cedric O is scheduled to deliver a congratulatory address via video links on Aug. 31 and Indian Council For Cultural Relations Director General Dinesh Patnaik will make closing remarks in Seoul on Sept. 1.
Other experts to participate online from aboard include Delphine O, secretary general of the Generation Equality Forum 2021; Italian journalist Beppe Severgnini; Argentine journalist Alicia de Arteaga; Olga Sviblova, founder and director of the Multimedia Art Museum in Moscow; Mark Lippert, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and current Asia-Pacific policy chief of YouTube; Miriam Sun, founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai; Scott Miller Berry, a Canadian filmmaker and managing director of Workman Arts; and Rod Fritz, a former U.S. news anchor and now director of media relations at AfriMedNetwork.
Figures to join the forum in person from Seoul include German Ambassador to Seoul Michael Reiffenstuel; Mexican Ambassador Bruno Figueroa; Singaporean Ambassador Eric Teo; KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung; and Kim Won-soo, a former U.N. undersecretary-general and now chairman of the international advisory board of the Future Consensus Institute (Yeosijae).
The CICI will announce the result of its survey on the meaning of fairness and internal issues in the pandemic era during the conference. The forum will be jointly organized by the CICI, the culture and foreign ministries and the Korean Culture and Information Service, it said.
(END)
