Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kiwoom Securities Q2 net income down 0.2 pct to 221.2 bln won

All News 17:35 August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 221.2 billion won (US$192.4 million), down 0.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 6.8 percent on-year to 292.6 billion won. Sales increased 22.2 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!