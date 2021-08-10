Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks after N.K. berates allied exercise

All News 22:52 August 10, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed the allies for pressing ahead with their combined military exercise.

During the talks, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman agreed to continue coordinated diplomatic efforts for substantive progress in the efforts for the complete denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, issued a statement, calling the joint exercises the "the most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward the North and vowing to strengthen the North's "deterrent of absolute capacity."

Seoul and Washington kicked off a preliminary training session ahead of next week's main exercise despite Kim's earlier warning that the maneuvers will cast a cloud over inter-Korean relations.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (R) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman bump elbows before their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on July 23, 2021, in this file photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea US talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!