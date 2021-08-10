Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold phone talks after N.K. berates allied exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed the allies for pressing ahead with their combined military exercise.
During the talks, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman agreed to continue coordinated diplomatic efforts for substantive progress in the efforts for the complete denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, issued a statement, calling the joint exercises the "the most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward the North and vowing to strengthen the North's "deterrent of absolute capacity."
Seoul and Washington kicked off a preliminary training session ahead of next week's main exercise despite Kim's earlier warning that the maneuvers will cast a cloud over inter-Korean relations.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korean food companies eye vegan market, but will this change culture?
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
New virus cases over 1,500, further surge in store