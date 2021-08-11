U.S. holds no hostile intent toward N. Korea: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States holds no hostile intent toward North Korea, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday, in reaction to a statement by North Korea denouncing the U.S. and South Korea over their joint military exercises.
The spokesman, Ned Price, also insisted that the joint military drills are purely defensive in nature.
"First, let me reiterate that the joint military exercises are purely defensive in nature. We have made that point repeatedly and it's a very important one," the spokesman said in a press briefing.
"Second, as we have long maintained, the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The remarks come after Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, slammed South Korea and the U.S. for moving ahead with their summertime joint military exercise on Tuesday (Seoul time), calling it a preliminary nuclear war exercise against her country.
"The important point for us is that they are purely defensive in nature," Price reiterated.
"More broadly as we have said in recent weeks, we support inter-Korean dialogue. We support inter-Korean engagement, and we will continue to work with our ROK partners towards that end," he said.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
North Korea earlier said holding the summertime joint military exercise will cast a cloud over inter-Korean relations.
Pyongyang did not answer daily calls from South Korea via liaison and military communication lines on Tuesday.
The reclusive state reopened the inter-Korean communication channels earlier this month, more than 13 months after it unilaterally severed them.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
