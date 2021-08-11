Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Abnormal climate' more excruciating to the poor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Daily COVID-19 tally surpasses 2,000 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily COVID-19 tally hits 2,000 for 1st time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Probe launched into alleged fabrication of fire test result on 'KTX carpet' (Segye Times)
-- Kim Yo-jong demands pullout of U.S. military over scaled-down allied drills (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea severs hotlines after Kim Yo-jong demands withdrawal of U.S. military (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Expert says '5th wave likely even after 70 percent are vaccinated' (Hankyoreh)
-- With daily COVID-19 hitting 2,000, pandemic gets out of control (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 2,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-culture evolves to encompass foreign artists (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean Covid vaccine moves along (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- After NK warning, South on watch for response to drills (Korea Herald)
-- Media protest punitive damages plan for 'fake news'(Korea Times)
