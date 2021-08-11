(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 11)

The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD), a leading NGO here, lashed out at the Moon Jae-in government for providing parole for Lee who it claimed was ineligible. It described the decision as "preferential treatment" toward the owner of a family-run business conglomerate, or chaebol. It pointed out that Lee should not be freed because he is still standing trial over charges of illicitly orchestrating a merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and accounting fraud involving Samsung Biologics. He was also indicted for the illegal use of propofol, an anesthesia-inducing drug. Most of all Lee's parole could risk undermining the principle that everyone is equal before the law.