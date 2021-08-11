Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute

All News 07:39 August 11, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed South Korea and the United States again for going ahead with joint military exercises, warning it will make the allies feel a massive security crisis every minute.

The denouncement comes just a day after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused Washington of using dialogue offers to conceal its aggressive intentions and expressing deep regret over Seoul's "perfidious behavior" over their summertime military drills that started Tuesday.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #US #South Korea #military
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!