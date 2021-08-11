S. Korea's fishery output up 5 pct in H1
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fisheries output rose 5.2 percent on-year in the first half of this year on the back of improved production from the aquaculture sector, data showed Wednesday.
The total fisheries output amounted to 2.3 million tons in the January-June period, compared with 2.2 million tons tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
In terms of value, the output came to 4.45 trillion won (US$3.86 billion), up 8.7 percent on-year.
The aquaculture sector led the overall growth, with its output rising 5.2 percent to reach 1.7 million tons. The production of oysters increased 6.3 percent, and that of abalone spiked 14 percent.
The production of blue crabs soared 85 percent as last year's record-long monsoon season improved their living conditions.
The deep-sea fishery segment saw its output jump 13.7 percent, helped by squid and tuna.
Meanwhile, the output from coastal fishing dropped 0.7 percent to 366,720 tons. The amount of squid caught plunged 37.3 percent due to higher water temperatures in February and March.
The ministry said the higher sea temperature may hamper the country's fishery industry over the second half of this year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs
-
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise