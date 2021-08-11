Job growth slows in July amid 4th wave of pandemic
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the fifth straight month in July, but the growth pace slowed amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.65 million last month, 542,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The July additions were lower than an on-year increase of 582,000 the previous month.
Amid an economic recovery, the country has reported job additions since March when 314,000 jobs were added on-year, the first job growth in 13 months.
But the job growth slowed for the third straight month in July amid the latest resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
The fourth wave of the pandemic is dealing a blow to jobs in face-to-face service segments as the toughest-ever virus curbs are crimping domestic demand.
Since July 12, the country has imposed Level 4 social distancing rules, the highest level in its four-tier scheme, in the greater capital area. Regions outside the capital are placed under the second-highest virus curbs.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.8 percentage point on-year to 3.2 percent last month.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
