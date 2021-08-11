Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 46.4 pct in first 10 days of August

All News 09:02 August 11, 2021

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 46.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August on the back of robust demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Wednesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$12.7 billion in the Aug. 1-10 period, compared with $8.69 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This photo, taken Aug. 2, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports #chips
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!