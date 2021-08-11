Exports up 46.4 pct in first 10 days of August
All News 09:02 August 11, 2021
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 46.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August on the back of robust demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Wednesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$12.7 billion in the Aug. 1-10 period, compared with $8.69 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
