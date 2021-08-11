Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

August 11, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Rain 10

Incheon 30/25 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 33/23 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/23 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 32/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 60

Jeonju 33/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 10

Jeju 30/25 Rain 80

Daegu 33/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/25 Rain 60

