Pirates' Park Hoy-jun hits 1st career MLB home run
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Park Hoy-jun has hit one out of the park for the first time in his major league career.
Park blasted a solo home run off J.A. Happ of the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the fourth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday (local time).
Park's homer, hit off a 90.8 mph fastball, cut the Pirates' deficit in half to 2-1. The ball left Park's bat at 98.4 mph and traveled an estimated 379 feet into the right field seats.
The Pirates didn't have a hit against Happ through the first three innings, and Park, who batted leadoff and played second base in this game, struck out during his first time up in the first inning.
The South Korean made his major league debut with the New York Yankees on July 16, seven years after signing his first U.S. contract. The Yankees dealt him to Pittsburgh, along with Diego Castillo, in exchange for reliever Clay Holmes on July 26.
Park has mostly played second base and shortstop in the minor leagues, and has also appeared in center field and left field.
This was Park's eighth game with the Pirates and first start at second base. He had previously appeared in all three outfield positions and as shortstop.
Park was batting .320/.370/.480 in his first seven games with Pittsburgh. Four of his eight hits had been doubles.
The 25-year-old is expected to receive plenty of opportunities on rebuilding the Pirates, who entered Tuesday's game in last place in the National League Central at 41-71.
