Military to spend 37.5 bln won for drone purchase next year
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to spend 37.5 billion won (US$32.6 million) next year to purchase domestic drones for the military as part of efforts to help the local industry have stable demand for growth, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The budget is more than sixfold the amount allocated for this year, which stood at 6.2 billion won, according to the ministry.
The plan was unveiled at a committee meeting to discuss the development of the local defense industry in Seoul, jointly headed by Defense Minister Suh Wook and Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook
The military plans to come up with mid- to long-term required operational characteristics by the end of the year to expand the use of drones.
During the meeting, officials also discussed ways to reduce the burden on military cooks through the use of robots.
The ministry said it will send new machines for repetitive tasks to an Army unit for a pilot operation and establish a food service facility that utilizes robots in the entire process.
