Budget carrier Air Premia begins services on Jeju route
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean budget carrier Air Premia Co. has begun services on the Gimpo-Jeju route to meet travel demand amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Wednesday.
Last month, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport issued an air operator certificate to Air Premia to allow the carrier to use aircraft for commercial purposes.
On Wednesday, Air Premia started daily flights connecting Gimpo to the country's southern resort island of Jeju with the 309-seat B787-9 passenger jet, the company said in a statement.
"We are planning to offer flights on routes to Southeast Asia and the United States depending on the pandemic conditions," Air Premia Chief Executive Peter Sim said in an online press conference.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and 10 low-cost carriers, including Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way, Fly Gangwon, Air Premia and Air Incheon Co.
Air Incheon is a cargo-focused carrier, and the nine other low-cost ones are passenger carriers.
