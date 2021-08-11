Seoul posts record 661 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul reported 661 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a daily high that coincided with a record-breaking number of new infections in the country, health authorities said.
Seoul added 650 local infections and 11 cases from overseas arrivals, up 24 from the previous record high of 637 on July 13.
The country as a whole posted 2,223 new cases, the highest number since the pandemic began, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Seoul and the surrounding area have been under the strictest social distancing measures since July 13 but to no apparent effect.
As of midnight Tuesday, the accumulative total number of cases in Seoul rose to 69,306, including 546 deaths.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea shocks Turkey to reach semifinals in women's volleyball
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
S. Korea to urge Moderna to swiftly supply vaccine amid delayed shipments
-
(2nd LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise