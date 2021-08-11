Military reports 6 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry reported six additional coronavirus infections Wednesday, raising the total caseload among the military population to 1,542.
The infected individuals include three Army soldiers and a Marine, as well as a Seoul-based officer at the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and a military civilian employee, according to the ministry.
They were all confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms or coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive.
On the same day, South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases reached a new high of over 2,200 despite a month of toughened anti-virus rules.
Authorities said the virus curve may continue to go up due to the fast spreading delta variant coupled with increased activities during the summer vacation season.
