Cosmax Q2 net profit up 89.4 pct. to 26.1 bln won

All News 11:23 August 11, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 26.1 billion won (US$22.6 million), up 89.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 43.9 billion won, up 67.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 13.5 percent to 430.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 31.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
