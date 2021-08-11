GM Korea unveils 1st electric Chevrolet SUV
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., on Wednesday unveiled the Bolt EUV, the Chevrolet brand's first electric SUV model, to meet rising demand for environment friendly vehicles.
GM Korea also unveiled the upgraded Bolt crossover utility vehicle to revive sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, the company said in a statement.
The company will start receiving orders for the two models next Wednesday ahead of its launch during the third quarter, it said.
The Bolt EUV equipped with a 66 kilowatt-hour battery can travel up to 403 kilometers on a single charge. It is priced at 45 million won (US$39,000) without government subsidies.
GM aims to introduce 30 kinds of electric vehicles, including the two Bolts, in the South Korean market by 2025, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Beach in Samcheok welcomes influx of visitors after hosting photo shoot for BTS' 'Butter'
-
Paralyzed nursing assistant recognized as country's 1st industrial accident victim related to COVID-19 vaccination
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean modern pentathlon history comes full circle with momentous bronze
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea urges foreigners to quickly get free COVID-19 vaccines
-
Boy band EXO's Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19
-
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
-
BLACKPINK to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with pop-up event
-
BTS song 'Butter' ranks No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Special counsel closes investigation into suspected evidence tampering related to Sewol disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel massive security crisis every minute
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2,021 new COVID-19 cases as of 9 p.m. Tuesday
-
New cases at new high of over 2,200 despite month of toughest virus curbs