N. Korea's state TV airs Tokyo Olympics footage days after closing ceremony
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-run TV station began to air recorded footage of the Tokyo Olympic Games two days after its closing ceremony.
On Tuesday, the Korean Central Television aired a women's soccer match between the United Kingdom and Chile three weeks after the two played at the Olympics. It is also expected to air another match between China and Brazil later in the day, according to the TV schedule.
State TV had usually aired the Olympic games within a few days after the opening ceremony. This year's delayed broadcast appears to reflect its decision not to send its athletes to the event, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
This marked the first time in 33 years that North Korea has skipped the Summer Olympics since it pulled out of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
During the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Korean Central Television covered the games four days after the opening ceremony.
