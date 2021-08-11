KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 5,790 0
NEXENTIRE 9,020 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 133,000 UP 1,000
Daesang 26,900 DN 250
ORION Holdings 16,150 DN 100
KCC 325,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 127,500 UP 5,500
AmoreG 58,200 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 218,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 21,200 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 79,700 DN 1,800
LX INT 29,100 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,950 0
DB HiTek 62,600 DN 3,400
CJ 100,500 DN 4,500
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,650 UP 1,400
Kogas 35,400 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 200
SK hynix 105,500 DN 7,000
Youngpoong 689,000 UP 8,000
Hanwha 31,500 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 19,800 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 2,625 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 25,950 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 39,200 UP 300
HITEJINRO 33,550 DN 200
Yuhan 60,700 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 96,700 UP 400
DL 74,400 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,250 UP 50
KIA CORP. 83,100 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,950 0
SGBC 86,500 DN 400
Hyosung 112,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 314,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE 37,150 DN 250
